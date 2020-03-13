  • SENSEX
Go ahead, eat chicken! ICMR clarifies on eating habits impact on coronavirus

Updated : March 13, 2020 10:07 PM IST

ICMR is the apex medical research body in India and has been conducting tests to detect coronavirus across its wide network of labs at the state level and regional level across the country.
The clarification from ICMR comes in the wake of widespread fears about eating non-vegetarian food amid coronavirus outbreak.
The association also informed the vice-president that false news about the threat to the poultry industry was creating panic among the people.
