Go ahead, eat chicken! ICMR clarifies on eating habits impact on coronavirus

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday clarified that eating non-vegetarian food items will not cause coronavirus.

ICMR is the apex medical research body in India and has been conducting tests to detect coronavirus across its wide network of labs at the state level and regional level across the country.

“We don’t see the novel coronavirus getting transmitted through any specific food. We eat cooked to avoid other kinds of viruses…this virus (COVID-19) is not linked to food. People can eat chicken…non-vegetarian food,” ICMR said today in a press conference.

The clarification from ICMR comes in the wake of widespread fears about eating non-vegetarian food amid coronavirus outbreak.

Today, a delegation led by Bahadur Ali, chairman, All India Poultry Breeders Association also called on the vice president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, and apprised him of the problems faced by the poultry sector due to the widespread fear among the people.

The association also informed the vice-president that false news about the threat to the poultry industry was creating panic among the people and resulted in a massive reduction in the consumption of poultry products.

Quoting American biologist, Dr Bruce Lipton, the vice president said the “fear of Coronavirus was more deadly than the virus itself” and said that all forms of rumour-mongering must stop, according to a separate press statement.

The vice president had also advised ICMR to issue an advisory to allay the fears of the people on the consumption of chicken and eggs.