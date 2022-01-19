Global vaccine programme COVAX low on funds, seeks $5.2 billion

The global initiative to share coronavirus vaccines equally between rich and poor countries on Wednesday sought $5.2 billion in funds to be able to keep buying doses over the coming months.

The initial goal was to deliver 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, but COVAX's lack of cash when vaccine deals were being made gave it a late start, and most of the world's vaccine doses have gone to wealthy nations who locked in contracts. As things stand now, less than 10 percent of the people in low-income countries have received at least one dose, while more than 60 percent of world's overall population has been vaccinated some with three or four doses.

Seth Berkley, the CEO of GAVI, the global health organisation that co-founded the COVAX initiative, said it was key to supplying poor countries with vaccine shots now and in the future "but we right now are basically out of money".