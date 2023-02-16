Global Pharma receives import alert by USFDA for not complying with good manufacturing practice requirements

Chennai-based Global Pharma is currently facing heat after USFDA issued an import alert for not complying with Good Manufacturing Practice requirements. The import alert to the company's facility is already known and this particular company has been in focus because of the recall of their artificial tears, which has allegedly resulted in over 50 adverse events in the US.

CNBC-TV18 did reach out to the USFDA a couple of days ago, and they responded with regards to the query – that an import alert was issued to the company for providing an inadequate response to the records request that they had put in. This was due to not complying to the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements.

Import alert basically prevents the products from entering the US market. Now the import alert according to the USFDA in the communication was, in fact, unrelated to the outbreak with regards to the artificial tears, which happened just soon after a recall was initiated on February 1st by the company.

The USFDA did mention that they had recommended to the company to recall the artificial tears voluntarily across the US market and the voluntary recall was initiated on February 1, 2023.

Now, the FDA can only recommend a recall and they do not have the authority to recall for most drugs. Also, they said they cannot comment further on the ongoing compliance matters and where things stand with Global Pharma at this point in time.

Nonetheless, important communication came in that the import alert which was issued in the month of January was not related to the recall which took place around a month later.

