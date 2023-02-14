Global Health is focussing on cutting edge critical care, says Dr Naresh Trehan

Global Health's commitment to cutting-edge treatments and critical care services is a testament to its mission to provide patients with the highest end of medicine. The hospital's focus on innovation and excellence is set to position it as a leader in the healthcare industry for years to come.

Dr Naresh Trehan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Global Health, recently shared with CNBC-TV18 the hospital's focus on providing latest critical care services.

“We are focusing on cutting edge critical care,” he said.

The facility is committed to moving up the value chain by offering advanced treatment options to patients seeking the highest end of medicine.

“We are providing the highest end of medicine, we continue to move up the value chain in cutting edge treatments,” said Trehan.

In line with this vision, Global Health has recently added lung transplants to its list of services. The procedure is a complex and high-risk one, requiring a team of highly skilled specialists and state-of-the-art technology. However, Dr. Trehan believes that such cutting-edge treatments are necessary to meet the evolving needs of patients and to provide the best possible outcomes.

The hospital's investment in critical care is evident in its facilities and infrastructure. Global Health boasts some of the most advanced medical technologies and equipment available in the world, with a focus on providing the highest level of care to patients.

In addition to lung transplants, Global Health provides a range of advanced treatments for complex medical conditions, including organ transplants, advanced cardiac surgeries, and neurosurgery. The hospital also offers a wide range of specialized services, including cancer treatment, robotic surgery, and advanced diagnostic imaging.

According to Pankaj Sahni, Group Chief Executive Officer of Global Health, the occupancy trajectory for Global Health is "fairly strong," which is great news for the company's bottom line.

In fact, Sahni reported that occupied bed days are up 10 percent, indicating that patients are staying longer and receiving more extensive treatment. Additionally, patient volumes have risen by an impressive 30 percent, indicating a higher demand for Global Health's services.

Sahni went on to note that the company is continuing to see strong momentum across all of its units. This is undoubtedly a positive sign for Global Health, which has been working hard to expand its reach and improve the quality of its services.

The stock was up 2.01 percent in the last one week and 3.06 percent in the past month.

