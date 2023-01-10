Global Health and Healthcare Strategic Outlook Report — Check vision, levers and near-term barriers

The World Economic Forum's Global Health and Healthcare Strategic Outlook report, which is in collaboration with LEK Consulting, stated that the last few years have also allowed for innovation in the way health and healthcare is designed as well as delivered. Check what the vision for 2035 is, levers and near-term barriers are according to the report:

Health and healthcare systems are facing complex and interconnected threats via unprecedented disruptions caused by COVID-19 as well as social, economic, geopolitical and environmental changes, the Global Health and Healthcare Strategic Outlook report said.

The World Economic Forum report, which was published in collaboration with LEK Consulting, stated that the last few years have also allowed for innovation in the way health and healthcare is designed as well as delivered.

Vision

The outlook has set out a vision for 2035 based on four strategic pillars with equity as a foundational goal:

Equitable access and outcomes: Accessto determinants of health, ensure health data is representative of the population and the people with equal needs achieve equal health outcome.

Healthcare systems and transformation: Structuring resilient healthcare systems, to provide high-quality care under both, expected and unexpected circumstances.

Tech and innovation: Cultivating an environment that supports funding, use and implementation of innovation in science and medicine.

Environmental sustainability: Reducing the healthcare industry’s environmental impact and preparing for and addressing climate change for better health and wellness.

Levers

The report also mentions a range of levers available to the public and private stakeholders to diminish the barriers at play across healthcare systems:

Cross-industry collaboration

Digitalisation, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

Global collaboration

Policy and advocacy

Public-private partnerships

Innovative funding models

Patient empowerment

Targeted/selective decentralisation

The report also states that the vision for health and healthcare in 2035 is ambitious, but achievable. Stakeholders across sectors, industries and geographies need to build on existing traction and collectively lead across their organisations to catalyse long-term change at the system-level.

Public and private stakeholders, alone as well as in partnership, have their role to play in shaping the health and healthcare systems in 2035 that are equitable, resilient, innovative and sustainable, the report added.

Near-term barriers

The report also mentioned near-term barriers:

Worsening mental health

Healthcare workforce shortages

Supply-chain issues

Climate and macroeconomic instability.