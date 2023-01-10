homehealthcare Newsglobal health and healthcare strategic outlook report check vision levers and near term barriers 15627151.htm

Global Health and Healthcare Strategic Outlook Report — Check vision, levers and near term barriers News

Global Health and Healthcare Strategic Outlook Report — Check vision, levers and near-term barriers

2 Min(s) Read

By Ekta Batra  Jan 10, 2023 6:52:28 PM IST (Published)

The World Economic Forum's Global Health and Healthcare Strategic Outlook report, which is in collaboration with LEK Consulting, stated that the last few years have also allowed for innovation in the way health and healthcare is designed as well as delivered. Check what the vision for 2035 is, levers and near-term barriers are according to the report:

Health and healthcare systems are facing complex and interconnected threats via unprecedented disruptions caused by COVID-19 as well as social, economic, geopolitical and environmental changes, the Global Health and Healthcare Strategic Outlook report said.

Recommended Articles

View All

Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

IST3 Min(s) Read


The World Economic Forum report, which was published in collaboration with LEK Consulting, stated that the last few years have also allowed for innovation in the way health and healthcare is designed as well as delivered.
Vision
The outlook has set out a vision for 2035 based on four strategic pillars with equity as a foundational goal:
  • Equitable access and outcomes: Accessto determinants of health, ensure health data is representative of the population and the people with equal needs achieve equal health outcome.
  • Healthcare systems and transformation: Structuring resilient healthcare systems, to provide high-quality care under both, expected and unexpected circumstances.
  • Tech and innovation: Cultivating an environment that supports funding, use and implementation of innovation in science and medicine.
  • Environmental sustainability: Reducing the healthcare industry’s environmental impact and preparing for and addressing climate change for better health and wellness.
    • Also Read: India detects all Omicron sub-variants in country, 'no rise in mortality or transmission'
    Levers
    The report also mentions a range of levers available to the public and private stakeholders to diminish the barriers at play across healthcare systems:
    • Cross-industry collaboration
    • Digitalisation, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data
    • Global collaboration
    • Policy and advocacy
    • Public-private partnerships
    • Innovative funding models
    • Patient empowerment
    • Targeted/selective decentralisation
      • The report also states that the vision for health and healthcare in 2035 is ambitious, but achievable. Stakeholders across sectors, industries and geographies need to build on existing traction and collectively lead across their organisations to catalyse long-term change at the system-level.
      Public and private stakeholders, alone as well as in partnership, have their role to play in shaping the health and healthcare systems in 2035 that are equitable, resilient, innovative and sustainable, the report added.
      Near-term barriers
      The report also mentioned near-term barriers:
      • Worsening mental health
      • Healthcare workforce shortages
      • Supply-chain issues
      • Climate and macroeconomic instability.
        • Also Read: Cipla and Sun Pharma likely to show growth momentum, Divis to remain under pressure | Earnings Preview

        Global Health and Healthcare Strategic Outlook Report — Check vision, levers and near-term barriers

        Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

        Tags

        Global HealthWorld Economic Forum

        Next Article

        WHO backs face mask wearing on long flights as new Omicron variant spreads