The coronavirus pandemic has led people around the world to take ample precaution as far as hand hygiene is concerned. From frequently sanitising and washing hands to wearing masks while stepping outdoors, people are being extremely cautions about maintaining hygiene.

But many of us are skeptical about washing hands in public washrooms. On Global Handwashing Day, let's take a look at some innovative touchless systems that have made it safer to maintain hand hygiene in public areas.

GOAssure helps you sanitise your hands at airports:

Chennai-based startup MicroGo has launched GOassure, a hand hygiene device that is installed at several airports across India, including Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune and Kozhikode airports.

Founder Rachna Dave in an interview with Edex Live, explained the working of the device," GOassure is an automatic, touchless machine but more significantly, it helps a user follow good hand hygiene practices."

She added, "Various types of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) can be set with GOassure, like hourly sanitisation or disinfection before entering a room or other designated areas. Non-compliance can be easily tracked on a real-time basis with just a phone."

The device also saves water as the whole system is automated.

This equipment uses pedals to dispense soap and water:

Another Chennai-based invention is Sugadharam, which is installed in 30 public areas across Chennai. The innovation is credited to Young Indians, a non profit organisation, which is part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Vishal Mehta, Chairperson of Chennai Chapter organisation said in an interview, "In keeping with the social distancing norms, the equipment can facilitate up to 1500-2000 washes per day. The device can be used by 4 people at a time."

He added," All the four dispensers in a unit are placed a metre away from each other."