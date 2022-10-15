By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The most effective way to maintain hygiene and keep the germs away is by washing hands regularly with soap and water.

Covid-19 taught us an important lesson about a simple practice that the world needed to adopt, regular hand washing. The practice of washing our hands is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of germs that cause several viral and bacterial infections and diseases.

To spread awareness about regular hand washing, each year on October 15, Global Handwashing Day is celebrated. The day highlights the importance of handwashing with soap and water at home, in the community, or anywhere the world.

Global Handwashing Day History

In 2008, Global Handwashing Day was first celebrated in Stockholm, Sweden, by the Global Handwashing Partnership. The year also marked the International Year of Sanitation. Later, the UN General Assembly formally announced October 15 as the Global Handwashing Day.

Global Handwashing Day 2022 theme and significance

The theme for Global Hand Washing Day this year is “Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene.”

The theme marks the importance of universal hand hygiene and encourages people to accelerate hand hygiene progress, which requires a collective effort. As the world moves beyond COVID-19 to a new normal, people must unite to maintain the standards of universal hand hygiene.

Global Handwashing Day is endorsed by governments, schools, international institutions, civil society organizations, NGOs, private companies, and even individuals can participate no matter where they are in the world.

This year the Global Hand Washing Partnership is encouraging people to put up the Global Handwashing Day banner on their social media to spread awareness about the importance of hand washing.

WHO’s Guide to washing hands

Step 1: Wet hands thoroughly with water

Step 2: Apply soap to cover the entire hand surface

Step 3: Rub hands palm to palm

Step 4: Put the right palm on the back of the left palm and interlock the fingers to reach between them

Step 5: Repeat the same process with the other hand

Step 6: Put your palms together and interlock the fingers

Step 7: Put backs of fingers together and move them side to side

Step 8: Grab the thumb of each hand one by one and twist to clean the thumbs

Step 9: Rub your fingertips on the palm rotationally both ways

Step 10: Rinse hands with water