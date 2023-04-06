Despite a small size, India is slowly making the right noises in a $17 billion market

The global genetic testing market is fast-gaining prominence globally. Reports indicate that the global genetic testing market size is currently over $17 billion. However, India has a very small share in the same, with a size of around $60 million.

While the size might be small, India is known to offer some of the cheapest genetic tests in the world, priced at a 50-70 percent discount to global peers. And the market is only becoming more competitive.

For example, a few weeks ago, the buzz was about Reliance-owned Bengaluru based genomics based research and diagnostics company Strand Diagnostics rolling out one of their most economical offerings - a genome sequencing test at Rs 12,000.

Genome testing also known as genetic testing is the process of analysing an individual’s DNA to identify any genetic variations or mutations that may cause or increase the risk of developing a particular disease or condition. This can be done for both healthy individuals who want to understand their genetic disposition to certain diseases as well as for those who have been diagnosed with a disease to determine its underlying cause.

Genome testing is different from routine lab tests as they require more investments in technology and skilled personnel. While it is growing, genome testing is still upto 10 percent of sales for most of the traditional diagnostic players.

Companies such as Strand Diagnostics that was bought by Reliance Industries in 2021, Mapmygenome and MedGenome focus more specifically on genome testing.

There are two broad categories of genome testing: A retail focused test that is more directional and may not require a clinician's directive and specialized clinician oriented tests that are more high-end and medically actionable.

The commonality in both B2B and B2C genome testing is pricing. While some specialized tests like can go up to even Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000, the average genome test packages range from anywhere between Rs 7,000 to Rs 12,000.

For example Mapmygenome’s Genomepatri, which covers more than 100 health conditions is offered at Rs 6,999 while MedGenome's comprehensive inherited disorder, cancer test is offered at 12,000.

Lastly, while genome testing has been around for over a decade in India, experts say there is a need for stronger regulation and overview in the b2c market as seen in the us where drug regulators halted DNA testing by Google backed firm 23andMe for 2 years due to lack of data to back up its marketing claims.

Experts say India needs a clearer definition on what genome testing is and especially what type of genetic tests can be marketed to patients directly.

