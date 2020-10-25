  • SENSEX
Global COVID-19 cases top 42.5 million: Johns Hopkins University

Updated : October 25, 2020 01:04 PM IST

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,571,943 and 224,771, respectively.
Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 156,903.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,814,682.
