Healthcare Global COVID-19 cases top 42.5 million: Johns Hopkins University Updated : October 25, 2020 01:04 PM IST The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,571,943 and 224,771, respectively. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 156,903. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,814,682.