Healthcare Global COVID-19 cases top 21.3 million: Johns Hopkins University Updated : August 16, 2020 10:47 AM IST The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 21.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 769,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 21,377,367 and the fatalities rose to 769,652.