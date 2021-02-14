Healthcare Global COVID-19 cases top 10.85 crore, says Johns Hopkins University Updated : February 14, 2021 08:47 AM IST The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 27,572,086 and 484,149, respectively. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,892,746. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 238,532, followed by Mexico. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply