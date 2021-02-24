Global COVID-19 cases now over 11.2 million: Johns Hopkins University Updated : February 24, 2021 11:30 AM IST India comes in second place in terms of cases at 11,016,434. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 248,529 The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,259,648 and 502,594 respectively. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply