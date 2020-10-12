  • SENSEX
Global COVID-19 cases nearing 3.74 crore, says Johns Hopkins University.

October 12, 2020

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,761,637 and 214,767, respectively.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,053,806, while the country's death toll soared to 108,334.
Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 150,488.
