Healthcare Global COVID-19 cases near 10 million, says Johns Hopkins University Updated : June 28, 2020 09:55 AM IST The total number of global COVID-19 cases was nearing 10 million, with deaths surged to over 498,000, said the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 9,950,945, while the fatalities increased to 498,135.