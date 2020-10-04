Healthcare Global COVID-19 cases close to 3.5 crore: Johns Hopkins Updated : October 04, 2020 03:30 PM IST The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,379,614 and 209,335. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,473,544, while the country's death toll soared to 100,842. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 145,388 Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.