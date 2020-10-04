  • SENSEX
Global COVID-19 cases close to 3.5 crore: Johns Hopkins

Updated : October 04, 2020 03:30 PM IST

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,379,614 and 209,335.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,473,544, while the country's death toll soared to 100,842.
Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 145,388
