Healthcare Global coronavirus infections crosses 1 lakh as Chinese exports tumble Updated : March 07, 2020 04:26 PM IST The US was battling to contain an outbreak on a cruise ship where 21 people have tested positive for the virus. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged "that all countries make containment their highest priority." The holy city of Bethlehem was in lockdown after the first Palestinian cases of the deadly coronavirus were discovered there Friday, leaving tourists scrambling to find a way out.