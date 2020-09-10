Healthcare Global coronavirus deaths hit 900,000 as cases surge in India Updated : September 10, 2020 07:42 AM IST The Americas still account for more than half of all fatalities worldwide owing to high death counts in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile and Ecuador. The rate of deaths is holding steady taking 18 days to climb from 800,000 to 900,000 deaths. It took 17 days to go from 700,000 to 800,000. India’s fatality rate is around 1 percent, while Brazil and the United States have mortality rates of around 3 percent, in line with the world average. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply