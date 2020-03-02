Economy
Global coronavirus death toll passes 3,000 with new China count
Updated : March 02, 2020 07:23 AM IST
In China, the number of reported new cases has gradually been declining and there were only six confirmed new infections outside Hubei.
The United States and Australia reported their first fatalities over the weekend, while infections nearly doubled in the past 48 hours in Italy, Europe's hardest-hit country.
The World Health Organisation said Sunday that the virus appears to particularly hit those over the age of 60 and people already weakened by other illness.