Global coronavirus death toll hits 2,00,000; Europe remains the worst-hit continent

Updated : April 26, 2020 10:31 AM IST

The novel coronavirus has taken 2,00,000 lives all across the globe till date.
More than half of the fatalities have been reported by the United States, Spain and Italy.
By comparison, there are an estimated 4,00,000 deaths annually from malaria, one of the world's most deadly infectious diseases.
