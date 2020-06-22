  • SENSEX
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million as outbreak surges in Brazil, India

Updated : June 22, 2020 10:17 PM IST

The first case was reported in China in early January and it took until mid-May to reach 4.5 million cases. It has taken just five weeks to double to 9 million cases, the tally shows.
The United States leads the world with the highest number of infections, at about 2.2 million or 25 percent of all reported cases.
Brazil has the second most cases behind the United States, and India is on track to overtake Russia as the third most affected country by cases.
