Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday said that the company is going to conduct new clinical trial in the country to study a combination of anti-viral drugs favipiravir and umifenovir for potential COVID-19 treatment.

The company said that it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India for the same.

The company will be conducting the trial to test if a combination of the two anti-viral drugs would show results in moderate COVID-19 cases, it said.

About 158 moderate hospitalised COVID patients in India would be enrolled to conduct the study, the company added.

Glenmark had earlier said that it was planning to conduct clinical trials in India of only favipiravir for potential COVID-19 treament.