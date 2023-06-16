Big relief for breast cancer patients as Glenmark slashes Trastuzumab prices by 30-40%

With Glenmark's remarkable price reduction, the cost of their trastuzumab variant will be Rs 15,749 per vial. Consequently, the total expense for 18 cycles of treatment will be slightly less than Rs 3 lakh. This price reduction is estimated to bring down the overall treatment cost by around 30 to 40 percent.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced a substantial reduction in the cost of its version of trastuzumab, a widely used drug for breast cancer treatment. Branded as Trumab, the drug will now be available to patients at a price that is 30-40 percent lower than the current market rates.

Trastuzumab is specifically prescribed for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer, a subtype that affects a significant number of individuals worldwide. Until now, the majority of trastuzumab brands in the market have been priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 54,000 per 440 mg vial.

As breast cancer treatment often requires 18 cycles, the total cost of therapy could range from Rs 4 to 5 lakh. For advanced or metastatic cases, the expenses could exceed Rs 5 lakh, causing a considerable financial burden for patients.