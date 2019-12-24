#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex flat, Nifty holds 12,250; auto, metal stocks gain
Global shares inch to new highs on trade hopes; dollar little changed
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens weak at 71.21 per dollar
Home Healthcare
Business

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals inks licensing pact with Mankind Pharma to co-market diabetes drug

Updated : December 24, 2019 08:52 AM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals inks licensing pact with Mankind Pharma to co-market diabetes drug
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV