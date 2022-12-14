Glenmark Pharma to sell cardiac brand Razel to JB Chemicals for Rs 313.7 crore

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd ended at Rs 439.40, up by Rs 5.95, or 1.37 percent on the BSE. Recently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flagged various lapses, including failure to establish required laboratory control mechanisms, at Glenmark's Goa-based manufacturing plant.

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday, December 14, said the company is divesting its cardiac brand, Razel (rousvastatin and combinations), in India and Nepal to JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd for Rs 313.7 crore. The company in an exchange filing said, "Razel and its combinations are indicated for the management of dyslipidemia. The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of this calendar year, subject to customary closing formalities."

The Mumbai-based company said the divestment is in line with Glenmark's strategy of focusing on other sub‐categories of the cardio‐vascular segment.

Going forward, the company said it will continue to further consolidate its position in its core therapeutic areas of cardio‐metabolic, respiratory, dermatology, and oncology.

Recently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flagged various lapses, including failure to establish required laboratory control mechanisms, at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's Goa-based manufacturing plant.

The regulator inspected the company's Bardez-based facility in Goa, which produces drug formulations, from May 12 to May 20. It noted "significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations for finished pharmaceuticals".

In the warning letter, the FDA pointed out the company's failure "to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy or failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any of its specifications."