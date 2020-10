Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules, used for treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults. The approved product is a generic version of Biogen Inc’s Tecfidera delayed-release capsules.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules in the strengths of 120 mg and 240 mg, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing. Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2020, Glenmark said Tecfidera delayed-release capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 3.8 billion.