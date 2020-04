Glenmark Pharma has received approval from the regulator Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct clinical trials on favipiravir antiviral tablets for COVID-19 patients.

The stock surged nearly 9 percent to Rs 359 post the announcement.

Last week, sources told CNBC-TV18 that the company may become the first Indian company to develop active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for the anti-viral drug, Favipiravir. Since then the stock has rallied 13 percent.

Having internally developed the API and the formulations for the product, Glenmark filed the product for clinical trials with the DCGI and has received approval for conducting the trial on mild to moderate patients, said the BSE filing.

As per the clinical trial protocol approved, 150 subjects with mild to moderate COVID-19 will be randomized in the study in a 1:1 ratio to Favipiravir with standard supportive care or standalone standard supportive care. Treatment duration is a maximum of 14 days and the total study duration will be maximum for 28 days from randomization, the filing further informed.

Favipiravir is a generic version of Avigan of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, Japan, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation.