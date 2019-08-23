Glenmark may sell up to 30% stake in API business to PremjiInvest, says report

Glenmark Pharma is looking to sell 25 to 30 percent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences (GLS), a newly hived off a subsidiary of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products, The Economic Times reported, citing sources.

The company is in talks with private equity fund PremjiInvest to sell the stake, the sources told the paper, adding that the pharma major is looking to sell the minority stake for about Rs 1,100 crore, valuing the business at about Rs 5,000 crore.

Earlier, Glenmark Pharma was in talks with PR fund True North but the deal fell through after a valuation mismatch, the report said.

"Glenmark's discussion with True North is not taking the pace and it has begun talks with other PE funds simultaneously," one of the sources was quoted as saying in the report. The report, however, said, "The valuation has gone for a toss and it is not sure whether a deal will be signed soon."