Healthcare
Glenmark may sell up to 30% stake in API business to PremjiInvest, says report
Updated : August 23, 2019 09:29 AM IST
The pharma major is looking to sell the minority stake for about Rs 1,100 crore, valuing the business at about Rs 5,000 crore, the report said.
Earlier, Glenmark Pharma was in talks with PR fund True North but the deal fell through after a valuation mismatch, it added.
