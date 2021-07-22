Glenmark Life Sciences to invest Rs 600 crore to double capacity in four years

IPO-bound bulk drug manufacturer Glenmark Life Sciences is on track to more than double its capacity over the next four years at a cumulative investment of over Rs 600 crore. Glenmark Life Sciences is the arm of drug major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Two-and-half-year-old Glenmark Life Sciences is hitting the primary markets with an initial public offering (IPO) next week. The share sale consists of a fresh issue of equities worth Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale by promoter Glenmark Pharma for Rs 453 crore. The Rs 1,513-crore issue will open on July 27.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals entered API manufacturing in 2001-02 with a facility in Kurkumbh in Maharashtra, and later the pharma major spun it off, creating Glenmark Life Sciences in 2019.

The capacity expansion is on the back of our plan to enter more regulated growth markets like Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Korea, Taiwan and Saudi Arabia, Glenmark Life Sciences chief executive and managing director Yasir Rawjee told.