Healthcare Glenmark launches Favipiravir for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients Updated : June 20, 2020 08:09 PM IST Glenmark’s Fabiflu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 and has been launched in few centers. Fabiflu, available as a 200 mg tablet, has been priced at Rs 103 per tablet. Favipiravir is also approved for compassionate use in Japan and nearly 2,050 patients have already been administered Favipiravir. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply