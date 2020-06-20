  • SENSEX
Glenmark launches Favipiravir for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients

Updated : June 20, 2020 08:09 PM IST

Glenmark’s Fabiflu is the first oral Favipiravir-approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 and has been launched in few centers.
Fabiflu, available as a 200 mg tablet, has been priced at Rs 103 per tablet.
Favipiravir is also approved for compassionate use in Japan and nearly 2,050 patients have already been administered Favipiravir.
