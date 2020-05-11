  • SENSEX
Glenmark launches 3-in-1 inhaler for COPD patients in India

Updated : May 11, 2020 01:04 PM IST

India is currently home to more than 55.3 million people living with COPD of varying degrees of severity.
By introducing AIRZ-FF, the company hopes to reduce this burden for patients by delivering three effective therapies together in the same inhaler.
