Business Glenmark launches 3-in-1 inhaler for COPD patients in India Updated : May 11, 2020 01:04 PM IST India is currently home to more than 55.3 million people living with COPD of varying degrees of severity. By introducing AIRZ-FF, the company hopes to reduce this burden for patients by delivering three effective therapies together in the same inhaler.