Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel, used to treat acne. The approved product is a generic version of Cleocin T Gel, 1 percent, of Pharmacia & Upjohn.

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending December 2020, Glenmark said Cleocin T Gel, 1 percent, market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 73.8 million.