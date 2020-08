Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced the appointment of Dipankar Bhattacharjee as its independent non-executive director for a period of five years.

He has been appointed with effect from August 14, 2020.

Bhattacharjee comes with over 30 years of global experience in leading generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) pharma, medical devices and FMCG businesses, Glenmark said in a statement.

In his previous role, he held various senior leadership positions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, including President and CEO - Global Generics Medicines, officer and member Teva Executive Committee, and co-chair in JVs with P&G and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Before Teva, Bhattacharjee worked with leading global organisations such as Bausch & Lomb, Bank of America and Nestle, Glenmark said.