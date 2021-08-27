Gland Pharma increases contract manufacturing of Remdesivir, now doing it for four companies

Gland Pharma has increased contract manufacturing of Remdesivir and will now manufacture the drug for four companies, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

The pharma company had started contract manufacturing of Remdesivir for Mylan in April 2021 and its production has risen for Remdesivir by 2.5x since April.

The company is expected to be producing Remdesivir for government stock piling and export markets. It is exporting Remdesivir to companies such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Latin America.

The 7 companies that have been approved to manufacture Remdesivir in India are Cadila, Cipla, Mylan, Jub Pharmova, Syngene, Hetero and DRL.

However, when contacted, Gland Pharma declined to comment on the increasing contract manufacturing of Remdesivir

Meanwhile, Cadila said, "Our production of Remdac (Remdesivir) is currently 15 lakh (both liquid and formulation) and can be ramped up to 20 lakh if required."

Comments are also awaited from Cipla and DRL.