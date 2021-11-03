Glad to see Covaxin get the Emergency Use Listing approval: WHO chief

Glad to see one more vaccine, #Covaxin, being granted @WHO emergency use listing. The more products we have to fight #COVID19, the better, but we must keep up the pressure to deliver #VaccinEquity & prioritize access to vulnerable groups who are still waiting for their 1st dose. https://t.co/wCgtSSNvJ1— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 3, 2021
We thank @DrTedros, DG, WHO, and his Team for their contribution in grant of EUL to Covaxin, a step towards fulfillment of the shared goal of India 🇮🇳 and @WHO of early vaccination and vaccine equity https://t.co/Zno4w9XJib— Indramani Pandey, IFS, PR to UN, Geneva (@IndraManiPR) November 3, 2021
One more vaccine gets @WHO emergency use listing. Congratulations India @BharatBiotech @ICMRDELHI @MoHFW_INDIA for successful development of indigenous vaccine #Covaxin as well as for a massive vaccination program! @mansukhmandviya @NITIAayog @SuchitraElla @DBTIndia @GaviSeth https://t.co/Fit5huxwcP— Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) November 3, 2021