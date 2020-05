Drug firm Gilead has said that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for its investigational antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

However, the authorization is temporary and Gilead will still have to go through the usual process of new drug application submission, review and approval process of the US FDA. It still remains an investigational drug and has not been approved by the regulator, Gilead said.

The currently limited available supply of remdesivir will be allocated to "appropriate patients in urgent need of treatment,", the company said.

The US government will coordinate the donation and distribution of remdesivir to hospitals in cities most heavily impacted by COVID-19. Hospitals with intensive care units and other hospitals that the government deems most in need will receive priority in the distribution of remdesivir, the company said.

