Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Updated : May 01, 2020 11:39 AM IST

Remdesivir has shown positive results in two clinical trials, one conducted by the company and another by US government in treating patients with severe COVID-19 disease.
Gilead said the newly released trial results will open up many opportunities to explore the utility and potential of remdesivir.
