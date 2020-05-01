Healthcare Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available Updated : May 01, 2020 11:39 AM IST Remdesivir has shown positive results in two clinical trials, one conducted by the company and another by US government in treating patients with severe COVID-19 disease. Gilead said the newly released trial results will open up many opportunities to explore the utility and potential of remdesivir. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365