Gilead remdesivir results mixed in moderate COVID-19 patients
Updated : June 01, 2020 08:01 PM IST
Gilead shares fell about 2.7 percent in early trading.
Remdesivir is being closely watched after the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization last month.
The results announced by Gilead on Monday are from a study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of five- and ten-day treatment with remdesivir in addition to standard of care for patients with moderate COVID-19, compared with standard care alone.