Gilead analysis shows remdesivir reduced coronavirus death risk, more studies needed

Updated : July 11, 2020 09:25 AM IST

Gilead's late-stage study evaluated the safety and efficacy of five-day and 10-day dosing durations of remdesivir in hospitalised patients.
The mortality rate for patients treated with remdesivir in the analysis was 7.6 percent at Day 14, compared with 12.5 percent among patients not on remdesivir.
