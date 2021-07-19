Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Get COVID-19 vaccine to become 'Baahubali', says PM Modi

    Get COVID-19 vaccine to become 'Baahubali', says PM Modi

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Modi said that the government wanted the pandemic to be discussed on priority and constructive suggestions being given by all MPs for a fresh approach in the fight against COVID-19.

    Get COVID-19 vaccine to become 'Baahubali', says PM Modi
    Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on the vaccination against COVID-19 and said that those who have taken the jabs have become 'Baahubali'. He also welcomed a constructive discussion in the Parliament on the ways to deal with the pandemic which has gripped the world.
    "Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms) and those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID-19. It's being taken forward," Modi said.
    Modi added that the government wanted the pandemic to be discussed on priority and constructive suggestions being given by all MPs for a fresh approach in the fight against COVID-19. India has reported over 3.11 crore cases and 4.14 lakh deaths due to the coronavirus so far.
    The Prime Minister also urged all the MPs and parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses. He appealed to them to allow the government to respond in a disciplined environment. "This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust and improve pace of development," Modi said.
    Also read | What to look out for in Parliament's monsoon session 2021; experts weighs
    The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday. The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. Three of the bills seek to replace ordinances issued recently.
    Also read | Key bills in this Parliamnent Session
    The session will conclude on August 13. Since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed, while the Winter Session last year had to be cancelled.
    For COVID-19 live updates, click here
    For live updates on Parliament, click here
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Tristar Intermediates acquisition to help personal care segment: Rossari Biotech

    Next Article

    Healthcare workers in England may be able to skip self-isolation orders

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,469.70 -52.65 -3.46
    IndusInd Bank1,019.00 -25.30 -2.42
    HDFC2,477.00 -59.90 -2.36
    Axis Bank756.00 -15.15 -1.96
    Kotak Mahindra1,721.10 -28.40 -1.62
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,469.80 -51.90 -3.41
    IndusInd Bank1,019.25 -25.30 -2.42
    HDFC2,477.15 -59.80 -2.36
    Axis Bank756.15 -14.95 -1.94
    Kotak Mahindra1,720.25 -30.05 -1.72
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,469.70 -52.65 -3.46
    IndusInd Bank1,019.00 -25.30 -2.42
    HDFC2,477.00 -59.90 -2.36
    Axis Bank756.00 -15.15 -1.96
    Kotak Mahindra1,721.10 -28.40 -1.62
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Bank1,469.80 -51.90 -3.41
    IndusInd Bank1,019.25 -25.30 -2.42
    HDFC2,477.15 -59.80 -2.36
    Axis Bank756.15 -14.95 -1.94
    Kotak Mahindra1,720.25 -30.05 -1.72

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.80500.24500.33
    Euro-Rupee88.11600.04400.05
    Pound-Rupee102.6050-0.1420-0.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68020.00290.42
    View More