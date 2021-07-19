Get COVID-19 vaccine to become 'Baahubali', says PM Modi

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid emphasis on the vaccination against COVID-19 and said that those who have taken the jabs have become 'Baahubali'. He also welcomed a constructive discussion in the Parliament on the ways to deal with the pandemic which has gripped the world.

"Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms) and those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID-19. It's being taken forward," Modi said.

Modi added that the government wanted the pandemic to be discussed on priority and constructive suggestions being given by all MPs for a fresh approach in the fight against COVID-19. India has reported over 3.11 crore cases and 4.14 lakh deaths due to the coronavirus so far.

The Prime Minister also urged all the MPs and parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses. He appealed to them to allow the government to respond in a disciplined environment. "This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust and improve pace of development," Modi said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday. The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. Three of the bills seek to replace ordinances issued recently.

The session will conclude on August 13. Since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed, while the Winter Session last year had to be cancelled.