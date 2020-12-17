Healthcare Germany to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on December 27 Updated : December 17, 2020 10:13 AM IST A senior EU official said on Wednesday the bloc could give its final approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 23. Germany was more successful than many countries in keeping the coronavirus under control in the first wave in the spring but the situation looks different now. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.