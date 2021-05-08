Germany not keen on waiving COVID-19 vaccine patent rights: Reports

Germany on May 7 rejected a proposal by the US to waive patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines as the step would have significant implications for vaccine production as a whole, reports mentioned.

"The US suggestion for the lifting of patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines has significant implications for vaccine production as a whole," the spokeswoman said in a statement, emphasizing, "The protection of the intellectual property is a source of innovation and must remain so in the future," Germany’s public broadcaster DW reported.

President Joe Biden on May 6 had called for a waiver of the patent on vaccines contrary to the US position, according to a Reuters report.

There have been increasing global calls for rich nations like those of the European Union and the United States to waive the patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines in order to boost vaccine production, especially for developing countries.

While countries like Israel, the USA, UK, Germany, and France have high vaccination rates, other countries are lagging behind. India, which is seeing the worst surge of COVID-19 cases only has vaccinated around 10 percent of its population as of now. For nations in Africa, South-East Asia, and Polynesia, the numbers are even lower.

South Africa and India had approached the World Trade Organisation regarding vaccine patent rights last year in October but have only seen large-scale support recently. The support of the US was seen as a significant step.

However, Germany’s acceptance is just as necessary since WTO decisions need unanimous votes. The feelings within the EU on the matter are mixed as well.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU is “ready to discuss” waiving vaccine patents during the pandemic. She added that the organisation was ready to discuss any proposal that could resolve the current crisis but said that the intellectual property protection waiver will not lead to any short-to-medium-term solutions.

French President Emmanuel Macron also endorsed the decision but said it was only a short-term solution as many developing nations are not equipped to produce the vaccines.

Pharmaceutical lobbyists and other experts are also skeptical of the plan. Citing confusion and chaos from the move in the international vaccination process, the critics have also highlighted cost concerns.

Moderna’s and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine use mRNA technology that very few factories are capable of making. Proper investments into such facilities can quickly run up to billions of dollars, on top of taking considerable time to achieve.

However, Moderna has waived all patent rights to its vaccine while the world is battling the pandemic but not a single pharmaceutical company has started to make its vaccine. Indian vaccine manufacturers also say that vaccine patent waivers will not improve vaccine supply in the short term.

Even with technological support from the developing companies, it could take well over 9 months to set up new manufacturing processes and be able to sell the vaccines.