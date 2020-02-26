Healthcare German court overturns ban on professional assisted suicide for terminally ill patients Updated : February 26, 2020 05:48 PM IST The court held that banning professional assisted suicide was unconstitutional, as it robbed terminally ill patients of "the right to a self-determined death". Judge Andreas Vosskuhle said the right included "the freedom to take one's life and seek help doing so". The ruling is a major victory for the terminally ill patients, doctors and assisted suicide organisations who brought the case, complaining that the existing law went too far.