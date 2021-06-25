Genome sequencing lab started at Jaipur's SMS Medical College

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Facility for genome sequencing has been started at the SMS Medical College in Jaipur for identifying COVID variants, the Rajasthan government announced on Thursday. With this, Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to have a facility for complete genome sequencing at the state level, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,159.00
|45.85
|4.12
|JSW Steel
|698.30
|19.30
|2.84
|Hindalco
|378.85
|9.80
|2.66
|SBI
|425.65
|8.45
|2.03
|Axis Bank
|752.85
|13.70
|1.85
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1850
|0.0250
|0.03
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6090
|0.1120
|0.13
|Pound-Rupee
|103.3160
|0.0430
|0.04
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6694
|0.0006
|0.09