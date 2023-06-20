Gennova's Omicron-specific booster vaccine gets DCGI approval

The vaccine remains stable at temperatures between 2-8 °C, due to which it does not require ultra-cold chain infrastructure used for other approved mRNA-based vaccines, making it easy for deployment pan India.
India's Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted approval to Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for its mRNA-based Omicron-specific booster vaccine.
The vaccine, named GEMCOVAC®-OM, is intended for individuals aged 18 years and older as a booster dose. It can be safely administered to individuals who have already received two doses of either Covaxin or Covishield.
The vaccine is administered intradermally using a needle-free device, and it remains stable at temperatures between 2-8 °C, due to which it does not require ultra-cold chain infrastructure used for other approved mRNA-based vaccines, making it easy for deployment pan India.
The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has facilitated establishing the vaccine manufacturing for developingthe platform technology from proof of concept till Phase I clinical trial of the prototype mRNA-based vaccine developed against the Wuhan strain.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh commended the efforts and said, "I take great pride in DBT fulfilling its mission yet again – enabling technology-driven entrepreneurship through creating this indigenous mRNA-platform technology. We have always supported technology-driven innovation towards the creation of a 'future-ready' technology platform in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbharta."
He also said, "Infrastructure to deploy vaccine in India, including LMICs, at 2‑8°C exist today & this innovation is tailored for the existing established supply-chain Infrastructure. The vaccine does not need ultra-low temperature conditions for transport and storage."
First Published: Jun 20, 2023 5:28 PM IST
