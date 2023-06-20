Gennova's Omicron-specific booster vaccine gets DCGI approval

The vaccine remains stable at temperatures between 2-8 °C, due to which it does not require ultra-cold chain infrastructure used for other approved mRNA-based vaccines, making it easy for deployment pan India.

India's Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted approval to Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for its mRNA-based Omicron-specific booster vaccine.

The vaccine, named GEMCOVAC®-OM, is intended for individuals aged 18 years and older as a booster dose. It can be safely administered to individuals who have already received two doses of either Covaxin or Covishield.

The vaccine is administered intradermally using a needle-free device, and it remains stable at temperatures between 2-8 °C, due to which it does not require ultra-cold chain infrastructure used for other approved mRNA-based vaccines, making it easy for deployment pan India.