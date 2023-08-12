Doctors to prescribe generic drugs else be penalised, says NMC

The National Medical Commission (NMC) defined generic medicines as a "drug product that is comparable to brand/reference listed product in dosage form, strength, route of administration, quality and performance characteristics, and intended use".

India's National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked doctors will have to prescribe generic drugs or else they will be penalised. In case of violations, doctors can be issued a warning and would need to attend workshops and training. Their licenses can also be suspended if repeated violations of the directive are detected, a notification by the NMC states.

Generic drugs are those which are unbranded. For instance, paracetamol is the generic name of the drug which is used in case of pain or fever while Crocin or Calpol are the branded versions of the drug.

Under the generic medicine and prescription guidelines of the regulations, the NMC defined generic medicines as a "drug product that is comparable to brand/reference listed product in dosage form, strength, route of administration, quality and performance characteristics, and intended use".

A key advantage of generic drugs is that they are 30-80 percent cheaper than branded versions. This will help in reducing healthcare costs in a country where people spend 47 percent of healthcare expenditures from their pockets. The move will help in doing away with any benefit a doctor might receive for prescribing a specific drug.

A loophole, however, with prescribing generic drugs is that the authority to make a medical decision could shift to the pharmacist.

The NMC said prescriptions should be legible and preferably written in all caps to avoid misinterpretation. As far as possible, prescriptions should be typed and printed to avoid errors, it said. A template has also been provided by the NMC that may be used for writing prescriptions rationally.

A survey by Cipla said that only 17 out of 100 pharmacists hold medical field degrees in the country, leaving room for mistakes by an untrained pharmacist in reading a detailed prescription of generic drugs. Doctors can safeguard their patients against this error by prescribing a commonly used brand.

Lastly, studies by PGI-Chandigarh have indicated that generic drugs are effective even for organ transplants and National Drug Survey has identified around 95 percent of generic drugs being safe.

Experts say it is important to ensure standardised quality across drugs and more trained pharmacists across the country.