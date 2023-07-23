Genefitletics launches Asia’s first oral microbiome test

ORAHYG sits inside the company's unique microbiome therapeutics as a service platform(MTAAS) platform- PROTEBA alongside company’s gut and vaginal microbiome functional activity tests, the company stated.

Genefitletics, a direct to consumer microbiome company, is launching oral microbiome functional activity test-ORAHYG that will unravel the connection between dentistry, systemic health and open up new therapeutic avenues for transformative health outcomes

The platform, working at the interaction of system biology and machine learning, has built a human biology model for oral microbiome that uses biological sample- saliva to measure and analyze biochemical reactions at molecular level taking place at the top of the digestive tube- mouth and then apply mathematical model to determine molecular signatures predictive of chronic diseases in order to provide disease modifying therapeutic interventions, it said.

The molecular insights from this test would give a view of functions of the oral microbiome, their interaction with gut microbiome and impact on metabolic, cardiovascular, cognitive, skin and auto immune health. Customers would have an option to top this test with a gut microbiome functional activity test to get a transformative view of whole microbial functions and activities and their interaction with human host.

Sushant Kumar, Founder & CEO Genefitletics said,“ Mouth is the second largest & second most diverse colonized site for microbiome with 770 species comprising 100 billion microbes residing there. Each place inside the mouth right from tongue, throat, saliva and upper surface of mouth have distinctive and unique microbiome ecosystem. Taking care of oral health goes beyond sparkling smile and fresh breath."

ORAHYG is a scientific breakthrough and will bring much needed solution to bridge the gap between dental health and overall health and longevity, the company said.