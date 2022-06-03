From cancer to spinal cord injuries, why gene therapy could be potential treatment

The treatment of chronic health conditions through gene modification — a medical practice popular as gene therapy — is witnessing a renaissance of sorts. Multiple studies have shown its effectiveness in dealing with cancer, blood conditions, and spinal cord injuries in the past few months.

The New England Journal of Medicine on June 1reported how a few days ago, an experiment allowed gene therapy to halt the progression of advanced pancreatic cancer in a 71-year-old woman from Florida in the US.

According to scientists, the possible success of the therapy, which involves altering the genes inside one's body's cells to treat or stop disease, could be a significant step forward in the treatment of cancers.

What is gene therapy?

According to the USFDA, gene therapy seeks to modify or manipulate the expression of a gene or alter the biological properties of living cells for therapeutic use. This means that a disease is treated by repairing or reconstructing defective genetic material.

This therapy became possible through advances in genetics and bioengineering. Besides other benefits, the therapy has considerably fewer side effects on patients than other aggressive treatments like chemotherapy.

Evolution of gene therapy

In the 1850s, Austrian monk Gregor Mendel conducted experiments with green peas and described the inheritance pattern. This was the first modern genetic study. A century later, in the 1950s, American biochemist James Watson and the British biophysicist Francis Crick developed the revolutionary model of the double-strand DNA.

Following years of studies, researchers discovered a series of enzymes that enabled the separation of the genes in the 1970s. They also learnt how to reinsert genes in a reproducible manner in a body. By 1980, genetic engineering became popular among the scientific community as gene therapy. At present, gene therapy exists predominantly in research laboratories. Its application is still experimental.

Latest studies

A recent study sponsored by the US-based National Institutes of Health used gene therapy to treat retinal disease. While the treatment failed to improve or slow vision loss, it found no significant safety concerns when using the treatment.

Meanwhile, researchers at the University of California San Diego reduced neuropathic pain resulting from the spinal cord or other nerve injuries in mice using a new gene therapy technique. Also, the scientists found no detectable side effects. If things go in the right direction, gene therapy may emerge as the possible treatment for chronic pain, numbness, or weak muscles resulting from spinal cord injuries.

Challenges to gene therapy

Despite new techniques coming to the fore, the process is still complex. Before using the process for treatment, specific body cells need to be identified and made accessible. Delivering the new gene to the right place is very crucial. An error could cause health problems for the patient.

Sometimes, gene therapy's new genes introduced in a body trigger an unwanted immune response. Our body is designed to fight intruders. Thus, a successful gene therapy procedure is where the patient avoids any side effects due to the immune response.

It is also essential to make sure that new genes don't disrupt the function of other genes. Scientists say there is a plausible risk that the new gene may insert itself into the path of another gene and disrupt its activity.

Gene therapy shows promise

Things are still not in the final phase, and researchers have a lot of scientific and regulatory work before gene therapy could become a feasible treatment option. However, there is the promise of applying these techniques in several fields of medicine and a more significant percentage of clinical trials in the future.