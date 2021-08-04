Gender inequality in access to vaccination narrowed by 4%: Health ministry to Rajya Sabha

The Union health ministry on Wednesday said gender inequality in access to vaccination narrowed by 4 percent till June.

In reply to the question of gender inequality in access to vaccination, health ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that the inequality has narrowed down. Men had better access to vaccination than women till June.

One of the main reasons for this was exclusion of pregnant and lactating women. Recently, the government had allowed vaccination for pregnant women, dismissing rumours about fertility. The move narrowed the gender disparity in the vaccine drive by 4 percent.

Men have now received 13 percent more doses than women compared to about 17 percent in early June.

As of July 29, women had received 46.7 percent of the 481 million doses administered in India. This is in line with the estimated proportion of women in India, which is 48 percent.

Watch video for more.