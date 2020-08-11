  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Gargling with mouthwashes might lower spread of COVID-19, scientists say

Updated : August 11, 2020 11:17 AM IST

In the research, they tested eight mouthwashes with different ingredients that are available in pharmacies in Germany.
The scientists mixed each mouthwash with virus particles and a substance which was intended to recreate the effect of saliva in the mouth.
Gargling with mouthwashes might lower spread of COVID-19, scientists say

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Mother Sumi Systems posts Rs 1,192 cr loss for Q1

Mother Sumi Systems posts Rs 1,192 cr loss for Q1

Shree Cement shares fall 5% post Q1 results. Should you sell?

Shree Cement shares fall 5% post Q1 results. Should you sell?

Bank of Baroda shares fall 3% on weak Q1 earnings. Here’s what brokerages say

Bank of Baroda shares fall 3% on weak Q1 earnings. Here’s what brokerages say

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement